Home / Stories / It took Joseph Barbera eight weeks of grueling daily pitches to sell The Flinstones
hanna barbera

It took Joseph Barbera eight weeks of grueling daily pitches to sell The Flinstones

Imagine carrying five hundred storyboards across New York City — during the Saint Patrick's Day parade!

February 20, 2024, 11:27AM By MeTV Staff

By 1960, the team of William Hanna and Joseph Barbera was already wildly successful. The madcap misadventures of their Tom & Jerry cartoons earned the pair a total of seven Academy Awards in the decade between 1943 and 1953. When producer Fred Quimby retired as head of MGM animation studios, Hanna and Barbera fit the opening naturally until the studio was closed in mid-1957.

That's when Hanna and Barbera came up with their biggest idea yet: a modern Stone Age family. Not only that, but during prime-time viewing hours. The concept of an animated prime-time show was new at that point, and networks and advertisers were both skeptical about giving this wild new Flintstones idea a chance.

See More

the flintstonescartoonsSixties
Are these real Flintstones spin-off series, or did we make them up?

Armed with storyboards and a variety of voices, Barbera hit the road to sell the show. "It was a performance,” he said in the book The Art of Hanna-Barbera: Fifty Years of Creativity. “By the time you give a preamble about what it’s all about, go through two storyboards, and then watch their eyes and their reactions, to see if they’re smiling or if they’re falling asleep, you’re worn out. I remember going to Chicago and pitching to some clients... I remember flying to Saint Louis to do a pitch... these presentations took place every day."

The real trial came in New York City, where the network and agency people were centralized at that time. 

“There would be anywhere from one to forty people waiting to see the presentation," Barbera said. "The word had gotten out that this was not the usual presentation. I had to act out all the parts, jumping around and making all kinds of noises. That’s what it took. Sometimes I had to do five presentations in one day.

"Then I’d walk back to my room at the Sherry Netherland Hotel and collapse until the next telephone call. Someone would say, ‘They’re all going to be here in ten minutes.’ So I would get up and go back again. The pitch went on for eight long weeks.”

The Flintstones was finally bought by ABC on Saint Patrick's Day. Barbera had to carry five hundred storyboards through the giant parade from ABC to his hotel, and then back again... twice!

Watch The Flintstones on MeTV!

Sundays at 10 AM

*available in most MeTV markets
Flintstones - Ride On
$19.95
Jetsons - Ship
$19.95
Flintstones - Vintage Yabba
$19.95
Jetsons - Meet George Jetson
$19.95
Flintstones - Housewives
$19.95
Jetsons - Party Like Its 2099
$19.95
Flintstones - Old Fred And Barney
$19.95
Jetsons - Family Cruising
$19.95
Flintstones - Barney Face
$19.95
Jetsons - Family Cruising
$38.95
Flintstones - Dino Face
$19.95
Flintstones - Fred Face
$19.95
Flintstones - Ride On
$38.95
Flintstones - My Heart
$19.95
Flintstones - Fred Face
$38.95
 Shop Mall
Flintstones - Dino Face
$19.95
Flintstones - Housewives
$19.95
Jetsons - Ship
$19.95
Flintstones - Ride On
$19.95
Flintstones - Ride On
$19.95
Jetsons - Ship
$19.95
Flintstones - Vintage Yabba
$19.95
Jetsons - Meet George Jetson
$19.95
Flintstones - Housewives
$19.95
Jetsons - Party Like Its 2099
$19.95
 Shop Mall
Cocoa Pebbles Funko POP Ad Icons Vinyl Fig...
$16.99
Jetsons - The Orbit City
$49.95
Flintstones - The Ecofriendly
$28.00
Jetsons - Meet George Jetson
$19.95
Flintstones - Housewives
$19.95
Jetsons - Family Cruising
$19.95
Jetsons - Family Cruising
$38.95
Jetsons - Party Like Its 2099
$19.95
Jetsons - Party Like Its 2099
$38.95
Jetsons - Out Of This World
$19.95
Flintstones - Dino Face
$19.95
Flintstones - Barney Face
$19.95
Flintstones - Fred Face
$19.95
Flintstones - Fred Face
$38.95
Flintstones - Ride On
$19.95
Flintstones - Ride On
$38.95
Flintstones - Boppin
$19.95
Flintstones - Old Fred And Barney
$19.95
 Shop Mall

Related

the flintstoneshanna-barbera
Joe Barbera explained why The Flintstones was an enduring hit
FlintstonesCartoonsHanna-Barbera
The Flintstones was a Jurassic-sized risk
the flintstonescartoonsSixties
Are these real Flintstones spin-off series, or did we make them up?
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Close

2 Comments

Newest | Oldest | Top Comments
Runeshaper 4 hours ago
The Flintstones is a phenomenal show! My uncle,, may he rest in peace, actually had a tattoo of Fred (-:
Like Reply

Reply to username
Or drag a file here to upload
cperrynaples 5 hours ago
Technically, The Flintstones WASN'T H&B's first TV cartoon! They sold Ruff & Reddy to NBC in 1957! They later did Huckleberry Hound & Yogi Bear! Flintstones are notable for being the first in prime time!
Like Reply

Reply to username
Or drag a file here to upload
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?